SAN FRANCISCO: Cisco’s video-conferencing app Webex clocked 590 million participants last month and is on track to record more than 600 million this month.

That’s nearly double the numbers recorded in March when countries started shutting down due to the pandemic.

People switched to video conferencing platforms to work from home as offices started to close down, due to Covid-19.

This led to swift growth in platforms such as Webex, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.