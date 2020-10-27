HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Loses Apple Card Option

Amazon Loses Apple Card Option

By | 27 Oct 2020
,

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon is working on restoring Apple Card as a payment option on the e-commerce site.

Saved Apple Card numbers were removed from their Amazon accounts last week, the e-commerce giant blaming a bug.

“We are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Apple Card is designed to be used for contactless payments with an iPhone or online purchases though the Apple Pay system. Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, Apple’s payment service.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Macs Plus HPs Don’t Mix
Luxshare, Foxconn Feud
Microsoft Office Brings Mouse And Trackpad Support To iPad
Apple’s Taiwanese iPhone Manufacturer Under Threat
Apple ‘AirPods Studio’ Headphones Delayed, New AirPods Coming 2021
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cisco’s Webex Nears 600M
Communication Coronavirus Industry
/
October 27, 2020
/
Macs Plus HPs Don’t Mix
Apple HP Printers
/
October 27, 2020
/
Luxshare, Foxconn Feud
Apple Foxconn iPhone
/
October 27, 2020
/
Intel Data Centres Blamed for Weak Results
Components Intel
/
October 27, 2020
/
Optus Inks Cyber Networking Deal
Networking Optus
/
October 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cisco’s Webex Nears 600M
Communication Coronavirus Industry
/
October 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: Cisco’s video-conferencing app Webex clocked 590 million participants last month and is on track to record more than...
Read More