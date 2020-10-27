SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon is working on restoring Apple Card as a payment option on the e-commerce site.

Saved Apple Card numbers were removed from their Amazon accounts last week, the e-commerce giant blaming a bug.

“We are aware of this technical issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Apple Card is designed to be used for contactless payments with an iPhone or online purchases though the Apple Pay system. Amazon does not accept Apple Pay, Apple’s payment service.