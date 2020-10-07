HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Macquarie Telecom Accused Of Copying File-Share Product

7 Oct 2020
MELBOURNE: Macquarie Telecom has been taken to court by Melbourne-based global tech company Cocoon Data, claiming the telco copied one of its products and provided wrong information to government customers about product upgrades.

The product in question, known as Safe Share, allows users to share files on an encrypted cloud-based platform, which could have left the government agencies open to online attack.

The statement of claim was filed on September 22 and Macquarie has 28 days from when the claim was lodged to file its defence.

A Macquarie Telecom spokesperson told iTWire: “Macquarie denies the claims made against it by Cocoon Data Australia, a former vendor. These claims and assertions are entirely without merit, and we will be filing a defence in the proceedings shortly.”

