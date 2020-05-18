HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lyngdorf Audio Unveils Surround Sound Processor MP-40

Lyngdorf Audio Unveils Surround Sound Processor MP-40

By | 18 May 2020
Denmark-based Lyngdorf Audio has unveiled a new surround sound processor, the MP-40. It aims to offer the same performance of the flagship MP-60 model in a more streamlined design for smaller applications and at a lower price point. The RRP is US$9,499 (around $13,300).

“Ease of installation and user-friendly features are complemented with a simplified feature allowing the chance for one to experience the performance that Lyngdorf Audio is famous for without all the bells and whistles,” Lyngdorf Audio said.

The Lyngdorf Remote Application, free on both iOS and Android app stores, enables an easy set-up, automatically connecting the MP-40 to your network. The process can be set up with a rack mount or be freestanding.

The built-in media player features internet radio (vTuner), Airplay, Spotify Connect, Roon Endpoint, DLNA Support of FAT32-based media storage.

The MP-40 has 12 native channel decoding and 16 balanced audio outputs.

In terms of surround sound technology, the MP-40 supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and AURO-3D surround sound. This processor is also equipped with the company’s own RoomPerfect calibration technology, which calibrates the best possible surround sound experience for your particular environment.

Its frequency response ranges ±0.5dB from 20 to 20,000 Hz, while total harmonic distortion ranges 0.005% max from 20 to 20,000 Hz.

The MP-40 comes with a RoomPerfect microphone, microphone stand, microphone cable, RF remote control.

See specs below.

