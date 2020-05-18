New Dual Screen Surface Tablet Delayed

As supply issues cause problems for notebook manufacturers, Microsoft who has already delayed the launch of their Windows 10X OS code named Surface Neo has now delayed the launch of the new Surface Duo Android tablet device.

The Company only recently finalised the specs of the Surface Duo and is now optimizing its OS. It was speculated that the device was set to be released in August.

According to sources the Surface Duo has two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution, and 401ppi pixel density.

The tablet is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

The company is working on finalizing the apps that will ship with the smartphone by June.

Microsoft apps can be spanned across both screens and they will also support drag and drop feature between both screens.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s snapdragon 865 mobile platform but will not have 5G connectivity.

The SoC will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 256 GB of storage and is unlikely to feature a microSD slot.

It will draw power from a 3,460mAh battery that will be coupled with fast charging technology through USB-C.

For security, it will be equipped with a fingerprint reader.

It has a rear camera of 11-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12micron. It is speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC. There is no word on the pricing of the device.