Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads

Apple has been a busy boy over the Christmas break with rumours circling around a brand new low-cost iPhone and an iPad keyboard combo, set to use the scissor switches in its latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As reported by Bloomberg, the affordable iPhone model is set to enter mass production in February, with assembly to be split across three manufacturers – Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp.

Unlike the new suite of iPhones released last year, Apple is reportedly bringing back both the Home Button and Touch ID, although Face ID is unlikely to be featured.

As covered by ChannelNews last year, Apple was also rumoured to bringing back its metal frame design from the iPhone 4.

The Californian based company is also reportedly looking into adopting is scissor-switch keyboard into new iPads slated for later this year, with a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro also on its way, according to Digitimes.