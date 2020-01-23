HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads

Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads

By | 23 Jan 2020
, , , , , , , , , ,

Apple has been a busy boy over the Christmas break with rumours circling around a brand new low-cost iPhone and an iPad keyboard combo, set to use the scissor switches in its latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As reported by Bloomberg, the affordable iPhone model is set to enter mass production in February, with assembly to be split across three manufacturers – Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp.

Unlike the new suite of iPhones released last year, Apple is reportedly bringing back both the Home Button and Touch ID, although Face ID is unlikely to be featured.

As covered by ChannelNews last year, Apple was also rumoured to bringing back its metal frame design from the iPhone 4.

The Californian based company is also reportedly looking into adopting is scissor-switch keyboard into new iPads slated for later this year, with a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro also on its way, according to Digitimes.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser
Tax Avoider Apple, Pleads For Leniency
Apple Acquires AI Start Up For $200 Million To Bolster Tech
Apple iPhone’s Price Change Explained
Apple Firmware Update Nobbles AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 23, 2020
/
Jeff Bezos Speaks Out After Reports Crown Prince Hacked His Phone
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
January 23, 2020
/
COMMENT: Red Cross Using Social Media Spin Doctors To Screw Bushfire Victims
Latest News Marketing Public Relations
/
January 23, 2020
/
Amazon Music Hits 55 Million Subscribers, Trouble For Apple Music
Amazon Apple Industry
/
January 23, 2020
/
Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser
Apple Brands Communication
/
January 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
German supermarket company, Kaufland, has sensationally exited the Australian market before it opened a single store – instead, opting for...
Read More