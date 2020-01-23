HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Music Hits 55 Million Subscribers, Trouble For Apple Music

By | 23 Jan 2020
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its music streaming service hit over 55 million global subscribers – slowly sneaking up on Apple Music’s 60 million subscribers.

But despite the giant leap for the online retail giant is still miles behind Swedish rival, Spotify.

In June, Apple Inc said its music screaming service, Apple Music, had more than 60 million subscribers – but this also includes customers who are just on a free trial of Apple Music and are yet to pay.

Meanwhile, Spotify Technology SA, the world’s largest streaming service, had 113 million paid subscribers as of last September.

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Amazon Music Unlimited charges a $9.99 monthly fee for customers who don’t have a Prime subscription, while Apple’s music streaming service charges a monthly plan of $9.99 per month.

Spotify, on the other hand, offers a range of different payment packages – including a $5.99 student plan, an $11.99 individual plan and finally a $17.99 family plan, which offers up to six accounts.

Amazon revealed their subscriber metrics for its music streaming service for the first time on Wednesday, after launching an ad-supported free version late last year.

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

