Logitech G has announced an expansion of its driving simulator range with the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals.

The company already has the G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and pedals, which is an incredibly popular option for those looking to get into sim racing, or who just want to upgrade from a controller or keyboard for games like Forza Horizon 5.

The PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are a different beast entirely however, targeted at professional sim-racers for an experience which is just that much closer to the real thing, as McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris vouches for.

“Logitech’s PRO Racing Wheel makes the sim racing experience incredibly realistic. I’m able to feel the conditions of the track and how the car changes during the race, which is game-changing,” he said.

“When using this wheel at home, I feel like I’m right there on track.”

The key to the PRO Racing Wheels ultra-realistic feel is the all-new Direct-Drive motor which is used in conjunction with Logitech’s exclusive TRUEFORCE force feedback technology. The Direct-Drive motor is capable of delivering up to 11 newton metres of force with high response frequency, allowing the user to instantly feel every little change in traction, texture and conditions, as well as collisions and other environmental occurrences.

For changing gears, the wheel has been fitted with Magnetic Gear Shift paddles, which accurately simulate the mechanical feel of a pro race car

The wheel also sports Analog Clutch Paddles with a tactile response, which can be configured as a Dual Clutch setup. They can also be assigned as accelerator, brake, handbrake and more, adding full customizable control.

Other features include buttons and dials all located within “thumb sweep” range, a customizable settings display and quick release mounting, which allows the wheel to be removed like in pro race cars.

Logitech’s PRO Racing Pedals offer the same premium customization and feedback as the wheel, making the pairing of the two the ultimate setup for racing sim drivers.

Featuring pressure detection, the pedals recognize the force applied by racers, for a realistic braking and acceleration experience. The force can be adjusted with a range of elastomers, allowing them to be tailored for a firmer or softer response.

Finally, the modular design allows the spacing between pedals to be adjusted, delivering drivers a truly personal and comfortable setup.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel is available in both XBOX (Seriex X|S and One) and PlayStation (PS5 and PS4) models, both of which are compatible with PC. It is available on the Logitech website for $1,499.95

The Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals are PC compatible via USB, and console compatible when connected to the PRO Racing Wheel. They are available on the Logitech Website for $599.95.