HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Music Celebrates 100 Million Songs

Apple Music Celebrates 100 Million Songs

By | 5 Oct 2022

Apple Music has announced there are now more than 100 million songs available through its streaming service.

Last time Spotify released similar statistics was earlier this year, when it revealed 82 million songs are on the streaming service.

Over 20,000 new songs are added to Apple Music each day, serving 167 countries and regions.

“One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space,” Apple claims, “where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.”

Of course, it is also evidence of a longer tail for creators, meaning less payment for their work.

As Apple points out, perhaps unwittingly, “the entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command. More music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.”

 


142420

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Demands New OLED Display, Sony The Bunny
Logitech Targets Apple Market With ‘Designed For Mac’ Range
Epson’s New Flagship Projector Displays Up To 150-Inches
$184 Billion Wiped From Apple Overnight
Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Upscales FHD Content To 4K
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Takes Sim Racing Seriously With PRO Wheel And Pedals
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/
Blizzard Launch Overwatch 2, Immediately Face DDos Attack
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/
Shepparton Mall Sells For $88M
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/
Google Unveil New Nest Doorbell With 24/7 Recording
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/
No Fraud Yet From Optus Breach
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Takes Sim Racing Seriously With PRO Wheel And Pedals
Latest News
/
October 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Logitech G has announced an expansion of its driving simulator range with the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals....
Read More