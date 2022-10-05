Apple Music has announced there are now more than 100 million songs available through its streaming service.

Last time Spotify released similar statistics was earlier this year, when it revealed 82 million songs are on the streaming service.

Over 20,000 new songs are added to Apple Music each day, serving 167 countries and regions.

“One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space,” Apple claims, “where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.”

Of course, it is also evidence of a longer tail for creators, meaning less payment for their work.

As Apple points out, perhaps unwittingly, “the entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command. More music than you can listen to in a lifetime, or several lifetimes. More music than any other platform. Simply the biggest collection of music, in any format, ever.”