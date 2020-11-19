HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Loewe TVs, Speakers Arrive At The Good Guys

By | 19 Nov 2020
Loewe TVs and speaker systems have officially arrived at The Good Guys, with the Bild TV range and Klang speakers now on sale.

Announced earlier this year through distributor Indi Imports, the premium German electronics manufacturer has expanded its sales network from specialist outlets to the JB Hi-Fi-owned retailer.

Products on offer include the top-end 65-inch 4K Bild 9 smart TV, which is selling for $19,999 with two stand options, and the 77-inch 4K Bild 7 smart TV, which sells for $24,999. At the other end of the scale, the 32-inch FHD Bild 1 smart TV will set you back $1399.

A range of Klang speakers and speaker accessories is also available, from the $1199 Klang1 to the $15,999 Klang5 5.1-channel model.

