LG Business Solutions (LG) Australia is expanding its focus to providing ‘edutech’ solutions with the newest IT and digital display technologies for educators at EduTECH 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Innovative solutions to support the education sector will be displayed including a line of new monitors and laptops, the portable One:Quick Flex Video Conferencing solution, and CreateBoard acting as an interactive touch screen.

Meant to be an interactive experience, educators can meet with the team to learn about LG’s ‘edutech’ solutions designed with the digital learning environment in mind.

To address the requirements of Australian classrooms, educators can use the LG One:Quick range which enables collaboration and video calls within hybrid learning environments with its all-in-one display with a built-in camera, microphone, and speakers for a streamlined set-up.

Additionally, the LG One:Quick Flex has a wide 88-degree field of view supporting learning in both small or large groups, has a compact stand, and In-Cell touch technology with a pen enabling teachers or students to take notes and even mark the screen.

Whereas the user-friendly One:Quick Share solution was created for wireless screen sharing and offers users an enhanced learning environment inclusive of a USB dongle for one-click screensharing.

With the LG CreateBoard (available in 55- and 86-inch screen sizes), educators are equipped with a multi-touch feature, which can detect a max of forty touch points at a time and can display nine shared screens or files via the CreateBoard Share app for maximum student engagement and teamwork.

Educators can also use the CreateBoard in a variety of ways like utilising the rulers, tables, mind-maps, and sticky notes, or sharing a QR code to allow students to import and export content through Google Drive, OneDrive, or USB while giving the same access to educators.

All this and more will be on display at EduTECH in Melbourne from 24-25 August.