New xMEMS Partnership To Produce Earbuds With Inspired Design

By | 16 Aug 2023

A new collaboration between Creative Technology and xMEMS Labs will deliver new earbuds offering elevated sound by integrating xMEMS’ cutting-edge micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) solid-state speaker technology into the design of Creative True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds.

By including xMEMS technology, Creative Technology will be presenting users with a new earbud product not only with enhanced sound quality, but also offering a new level of efficiency in their audio devices.

xMEMS’ tiny solid-state drivers integrated in Creative Tech true wireless earbuds are set to give users razor-sharp sound when streaming, listening to music, or any other audio content with expanded precision.

According to xMEMS, their technology enables consumers a clear audio experience regardless of what they listen to with its solid-state, all-silicon MEMS-based drivers.

To ensure enhanced sound quality, the drivers are created to offer phase consistency 7x better than conventional drivers, as well as premium spatial audio experiences with enriched and precise sound.

Lastly, with the support of xMEMS’s compact hardware, the new Creative TWS earbuds are to be lighter with greater wearability, according to ECOUSTICS.



