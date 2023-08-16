Aspera Mobile have launched a brand new AS8 4G smartphone, for ONLY $149.00, with a wide range of features such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, and NFC which allows contactless payments through Google Wallet.

See the phone’s main features include:

• 6.3”, 20:9, IPS, In-cell HD+, 1600 x 720-pixel display

• Face recognition

• Fingerprint recognition

• NFC capability, enabling contactless payments

• 8MP + 0.08MP rear and 5MP front camera

• Large 4000m Li-Polymer removable battery

• 4G connectivity with VoLTE data calls improving voice quality

• Octa-Core 1.6GHz CPU

• USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity

• Dual 4G SIM slots

• 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM (plus 1GB virtual RAM allocated from available ROM)

• Android 13 (Go edition)

• 4G bands – 1/3/5/7/8/28a+b, 3G bands – 850/900/2100Mhz

• 160.75mm x 75mm x 9.6mm in size

• A free gel case



Allan Robertson, Aspera Mobile MD said, “The AS8 is a highly featured, lower cost smartphone which is part of our new 2023 range. As with all Aspera phones it is aimed squarely at the budget conscious and those people who want a great smart phone experience but don’t want to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars to get one. It has a high-quality feel, an HD+ display, a great camera and a long-lasting and removable battery. It even comes with a free gel case – all of which make it terrific value at just $149. As such, we believe it is the best value smartphone in the market at that price.”

The AS8 uses its Octa-Core CPU to create an additional 1GB of virtual RAM working alongside the built in 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

“The AS8 is about adding more features, more functionality and more convenience to create what we believe is the best smart phone experience for $149. Our goal was very much to enhance the entry level smartphone experience rather than just make it more expensive, as so many other manufacturers have.”

“The AS8 is a logical progression from the recently released AS5 as it has more power, a larger display, a bigger battery and a better camera. It also fits perfectly within our value proposition of delivering customers a lot of functionality and a good design without the premium price tag. In short, if you want a great smart phone experience and you don’t want to spend many hundreds of dollars, at $149 the AS8 will give you everything you need.”

This brand new Aspera Mobile AS8 4G smartphone, is available NOW for $149.00 AUD at Big W, Ritchies IGA, Seasons IGA, Freedom Fuels, Trinity Petroleum, MobileCiti, Personal Digital, Mobile Experts, and select BP stations.