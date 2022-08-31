LG Electronics is debuting two products designed for sneakerheads hoping to maintain, care for, and display their shoe collections.

The LG Styler ShoeCare is basically a steam closet for your shoes, much like LG’s Styler for clothing. Designed for leather, suede, and joggers, it steam-refreshes the shoes, and uses a Zeo-Dry filter, made from zeolite, to deodorise and remove moisture.

There are ten different programmable care functions, with space to clean two pairs of shoes at once using different functions.

Once your shows are clean, LG is hoping you’ll place them in the LG ShoeCase, a display case with a 360-degree turntable, which protects from humidity and sun-bleaching with its UV-proof panelling.

The ShoeCare and ShoeCase will debut this week at IFA.