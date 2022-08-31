JBL has announced the JBL Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds, the world’s first earbuds to feature a ‘smart’ charging case.

The new earbuds now feature a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen on the case, which allows for navigation that is 7x faster than the JBL headphones app, according to the company.

The screen can be used to play and pause audio, change songs, tune drivers to personal preference with Personi-fi 2.0, activate ANC and show call and message notifications.

Battery life for the Tour Pro 2 sits at 10 hours, with the case bringing it up to 40.

Alongside the new screen, the new earbuds feature 6 noise-cancelling microphones, which can run an ear canal test that optimizes ANC performance when exposed to loud environments. It also has JBL Spatial Sound and10mm dynamic drivers tuned with JBL Pro sound.

JBL has also announced the Tour One M2, a pair of premium over-ear headphones boasting hybrid True Adaptive ANC unlike anything the Harman brand has ever fitted to a device.

The ANC of the headphones is capable of adapting to the environment of the wearer, whilst able to turn off and pause music when it recognizes a voice, allowing for easy conversation.

The drivers in the Tour One M2 are 40mm, also tuned with JBL Pro Sound, tuneable with Personi-fi 2.0. Bluetooth 5.3 and JBL Spatial Sound has also been included.

“Our JBL Tour products are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in headphones, and our two new products are packed with innovative technologies,” said Dave Rogers, President of Harman’s lifestyle division.

“I am delighted with what we have created, particularly the smart charging case of the JBL Tour PRO 2. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, we continue to elevate the audio experience”.

Both devices are due for launch in January 2023, with the Tour Pro 2 earbuds costing $350 and the Tour One M2 costing $429.