Samsung and Amazon are joining forces to bring exclusive Lord of the Rings content to viewers in pristine 8K, with hopes that the series’ rabid fanbase can propel the resolution into the mainstream.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Friday through Amazon Prime Video, but those with compatible Samsung TVs can view “a custom trailer with exclusive scenes” on Neo QLED 8K TVs and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays.

In addition, Samsung is hosting a screening in New York City featuring 25 minutes of footage from the first two episodes on a three-story LED video wall at the Samsung 837 flagship Experience Centre.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is hoping this will lead to creators making television in 8K, which in turn will see the Korean giants sell more televisions.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the original books, and stars Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi, Robert Aramayo and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.