As COVID-19 takes hold in Victoria and more cases emerge in New South Wales LG Electronics has revealed a mask equipped with miniature fans that draw in fresh air, that help to reduce stuffiness.

Described as ideal for medical personel the product eliminates a common complaint that wearing masks for a long time leads to strain.

The Korean Company claims that health care workers are first in line to use LG’s new mask. No date or price for a consumer release has been set.

Air pressure sensors on the mask activates the fans, which draw in air through the filter each time the user inhales and pause when the wearer exhales.

Filters are replaceable on both sides of the mask. The exterior of the mask is made of plastic, while the interior is lined with silicone material. The entire device has been kept to around 120 grams to make it wearable for longer periods.

LG Electronics has donated 2,000 masks to a university hospital in Seoul.

The devices will go to other medical workers and health facilities later an is available to be ordered from LG Electronics for Government or enterprise organisations.