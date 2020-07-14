HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Klipsch > Premium TWS Sports Klipsch Earphones Coming To Oz

Premium TWS Sports Klipsch Earphones Coming To Oz

By | 14 Jul 2020
, , ,

Klipsch has designed three new TWS, water and dust-proof earphones that feature an innovative antenna design and beamforming microphones. Each pair comes with a slim and durable pocket-friendly charging case.

By moving the antenna to the outside of the earphone, Klipsch has boosted the antenna performance with a 360° range and less interference, and made these earphones 25% smaller than previous models.

“This new line-up of Klipsch earphones leverages our history and experience of creating the best speakers on the planet, and combines it with innovative design, advanced technologies and premium materials that no other companies are using today,” said Vince Bonacorsi, VP & GM of Lifestyle Diving at Klipsch.

The new range also features True Comfort oval ear tips and are now available in half sizes for a more comfortable fit. Each pair of earphones now comes with six pairs of ear tips.

All three models in the line – T5 True Wireless II, T5 True Wireless Sport and T5 McLaren edition – are expected to land in Australia in October and will cost $400-500.

The T5 True Wireless Sport and T5 McLaren edition have a watertight, rugged, wireless charging case, and a moisture removal system.

The T5 McLaren edition earphones were created in partnership with McLaren F1 Racing Team. It comes with a one-device wireless charging pad, a brand book and an engraved metal card.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless II

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
JBL Launch First Soundbar With Dolby Atmos – JBL Bar 9.1
Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple
EXCLUSIVE:Bowers & Wilkins Sound United Deal Believed To Be Off
Sony And JBL To Go Head To Head In Party Market
Klipsch Launch Bold Alternative To Soundbars – The Fives
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns Harvey Norman To Open New Stores
Finance Harvey Norman Industry
/
July 14, 2020
/
Breville Tipped To Capture $3.1B Global Market
Appliances Breville Kitchen
/
July 14, 2020
/
Apple Accepting Compensation Claims For Slowing Down Older iPhones
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
July 14, 2020
/
COVID-19 Has Already Cost Global Economy US$3.8Trn
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2020
/
Kogan Turns To Twitter Instead Of ASX
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
July 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns Harvey Norman To Open New Stores
Finance Harvey Norman Industry
/
July 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harvey Norman is using the COVID-19 epidemic to open new stores in an expansion of their International operation. The new...
Read More