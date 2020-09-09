LG has released its new ‘CordZero A9 Kompressor’ smart stick vacuum range in Australia, featuring next-gen dust compression tech and smartphone app control.

The new range comprises four models (A9K-ULTRA, A9K-PRO, A9K-AQUA, A9K-CORE), with Kompressor technology pledging a 2.4x reduction in dust bin emptying.

Hassle-free emptying is facilitated via a Kompressor lever, sliding contents along the internal metal mesh filter to remove captured hair and dust from within the bin.

LG has incorporated its trademark ThinQ technology into the stick vac range, delivering alerts about the device on their smartphone (e.g. cleaning history, filter status, battery levels and problem diagnosis).

“We have taken our vacuum range a step further this year with our Kompressor® models by combining new and improved technologies with the existing features consumers know and love, such as long battery life, removable and washable filters and one touch control,” states Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia.

“The LG A9 Kompressor® is the epitome of this evolution with increased suction power and the ability to clean up dust and hair from a variety of household surfaces.”

The products are available now from authorised Australian retailers, and will range from A$1,319 – A$1559, accompanied by a ten-year parts warranty on the LG Smart Inverter Motor.

The LG A9 Kompressor’s improved cyclonic filtration system and Smart Inverter Motor pledge to provide up to 200aW of maximum suction power.

The vacuum’s HEPA filter claims to collect 99.97% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.

The DUAL PowerPack facilitates a runtime of up to 120 minutes, with interchangeable batteries easily recharged via the Floor Standing Dock.

As an added value bonus, selected LG A9 Kompressor® models (A9K-ULTRA, A9K-PRO, A9K-AQUA) can also vacuum and mop simultaneously.

Further information and full product specifications are available on LG’s website here.