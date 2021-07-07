LG just announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 – and it is the best ever result from the company.

The company reported tentative consolidated revenues of just over $AUD20 billion, an increase of 48.4 percent from the same quarter in 2020.

This marks the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history.

Estimated operating profit of $AUD1.29 billion is 65.5 percent higher than the second quarter on 2020.

Details regarding each division’s financials will be announced officially later this month.