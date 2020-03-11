LG Films First Premier League Game In 8K

LG has filmed the first Tottenham Hotspur Premier League football match in 8K, showcasing the stunning detail of its 8K TVs.

Four 8K Red Monstro VV cameras were used to capture the Tottenham vs Burnley match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2019.

The resulting footage has been edited into a 75-second clip that will be on display on the 2020 LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs at selected retailers from the end of March.

LG’s 8K TVs have managed to exceed the strict requirements of the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of ‘8K Ultra HD’ products in terms of resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology.

The 8K model features a Gen 3 AI Processor, which plays a large part in optimising the picture and sound quality.