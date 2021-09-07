LG has released a new 360-degree speaker with a lantern-like design, billed as perfect for small social gatherings.

The Xboom 360 is built to deliver omnidirectional sound with 120W output, and includes a 5.25-inch glass fibre woofer and one-inch titanium horn tweeter.

According to LG, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life between charges, and its built-in metal handle makes it easy to carry.

“LG’s newest wireless speaker is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today’s consumers demand.

“LG Xboom 360 can create the right atmosphere for any occasion thanks to 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as a range of customizable lighting options and sound effects when used with the companion app,” the manufacturer said.

LG will release the Xboom 360 in key markets starting this month, with four colour options available; Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.