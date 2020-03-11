Pre-Paid Boost Mobile Adds International Roaming

From the 31st of March Boost Mobile will be offering a pre-paid international roaming option, available for use in 15 countries.

For $60, the 14-day ‘Boost Anytime Plus International Roaming Recharge’ includes 5GB of data, 100 SMS texts and 30 minutes of calls.

This new offering will no doubt be handy for Australians looking for a convenient and cheap international phone package for their next trip. According to a study commissioned by Boost, almost 60% of Australians aged 16-34 use their phone more when they are on holidays.

In addition, 73.9% of this age bracket said that they use their phones for social media and taking photos, so it makes sense that they would keep up these habits on holidays too.

The roaming package can be used in China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the US – 8 of these countries are in Australia’s top-10 destinations, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Alongside the launch of international roaming, Boost has also announced special deals for March. For new and migrating customers, Boost is adding a free bonus of 14GB for their first three recharges. In additions, if customers recharge before the 31st of March on any $30-70 Boost Anytime PlusTM plan they will be given an extra 14GB.