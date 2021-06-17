HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > LG Develops Transparent OLED Panels

LG Develops Transparent OLED Panels

By | 17 Jun 2021
,

LG Display is showcasing its new transparent OLED panels this week, at the Korea Railways & Logistics Fair 2021.

The 55-inch OLED panel has a transparency ratio of 40 percent, and has been designed to replace train windows in order to provide advertisement or entertainment to travellers.

“The company will continue providing solutions that can maximise value of space through innovative platforms that are only possible to be built with OLED,” said Oh Chang-ho, executive vice president at LG Display.

Korea Herald reports the transparent display market is forecast to be worth US$4.9 billion by 2024.

