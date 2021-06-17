Samsung Display’s Korean labour union members have announced they plan to go on strike next week, as wage talks between the union of Samsung’s management break down.

This is the first ever strike for any Samsung Group affiliate.

The walkout will commence on Monday, with 2,400 of the company’s employees – or around 10 per cent of the total workforce – being members of the union; 91 per cent of union members voted for the strike last month,

The union was launched in February last year under the Federation of Korean Trade Unions; Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong promised in 2020 to allow union membership for Samsung workers.