Klipsch has unveiled its summer line-up of in-ear headphones, including one set designed and produced in partnership with McLaren F1 Racing.

The new T5 II True Wireless, T5 II True Wireless Sport, and T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition earbuds are set to release in Australia in October, and according to Vince Bonacorsi, VP & GM of Lifestyle Division at Klipsch, represent a new evolution in Klipsch earphones.

“This new lineup of Klipsch earphones leverages our history and experience of creating the best speakers on the planet, and combines it with innovative design, advanced technologies and premium materials that no other companies are using today,” he said.

At the top end of the list are the T5 II True Wireless Sport and T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition. While sharing the same technology, including signal-boosting antenna, fast USB-C charging, memory foam ear tips and ear wings, and a dust and waterproof case with moisture removal, the McLaren Edition is designed in conjunction with McLaren F1 Racing and comes with a one-device wireless charging pad, brand book, and engraved metal card.

“McLaren is a cornerstone of the Formula 1 community. As the official headphone and portable audio partner of McLaren F1 team, we are leveraging our unique brand synergies in design, technology and innovation to create the speed of sound,” said Bonacorsi.

Also in the lineup are the T5 II True Wireless earphones, which share the signal-boosting antenna and fast USB-C charging of the Sport variants. Tony Martin, Director, Industrial Design at Klipsch said that moving the antenna to the outside of the earphones has improved their performance.

“The result is twofold. One is best-in-class signal boost antenna performance with a 360-degree range and less interference.

“The second is the earphones are now 25% smaller, including the size and length of the nozzle that goes into your ear, for a more comfortable fit,” he said.

The True Wireless earphones are expected to launch at around $400 in Australia, with the Wireless Sport earphones retailing for $450 and the McLaren Edition at $500.