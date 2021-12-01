Lenovo has teased its forthcoming YOGA T500 Play portable projector, which will feature a massive 22,500mAh battery pack for at least four hours of outdoor viewing.

The Chinese company is yet to officially reveal a release date or pricing, the poster explains the projector will feature 1080p resolution, 1400 ANSI lumens brightness, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

The product is expected to have a launch price of A$660, which is the same is the Smart Projector T500, a more compact design with similar specs.