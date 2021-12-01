Microsoft’s shareholders have overwhelmingly supported a proposal by Arjuna Capital to produce an internal report from the tech giant on its policies to stamp out and deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

Microsoft noted in a filing that 80 per cent of votes cast at the company’s AGM were in favour of producing the report.

Arjuna Capital is an investment adviser that files shareholder resolutions pushing for company transparency surrounding human resources issues.

Microsoft already compiles such reports annually, and distributes them internally, but will now make this data public.