HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Shareholders Back Sexual Harassment Probe

Microsoft Shareholders Back Sexual Harassment Probe

By | 1 Dec 2021

Microsoft’s shareholders have overwhelmingly supported a proposal by Arjuna Capital to produce an internal report from the tech giant on its policies to stamp out and deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

Microsoft noted in a filing that 80 per cent of votes cast at the company’s AGM were in favour of producing the report.

Arjuna Capital is an investment adviser that files shareholder resolutions pushing for company transparency surrounding human resources issues.

Microsoft already compiles such reports annually, and distributes them internally, but will now make this data public.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Xbox Improves Cloud Graphics For Edge Users Only
Apple AR Headset Tipped To Make Iphone Obsolete By 2032
Microsoft Surprise Releases ‘Halo Infinite’ Multiplayer
Microsoft Takes Aim At Chromebook With Cheap Surface, Windows 11 SE
Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Brands Doing More With Less Claims GFK
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Overseas Tech Giants Need ABNs Under Anti-Trolling Laws
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
PM Steps in to Dock Strike Fight As Retailers Struggle To Get Stock
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Are Realme Smartphones Set To Be Dumped From OZ Market?
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Google Taken To Court For ‘Don’t Be Evil’ Motto
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Brands Doing More With Less Claims GFK
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Doing ‘more’ with ‘less’ is the new abnormal for suppliers in Asia Pacific claims GFK as many retailers and their...
Read More