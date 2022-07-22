HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo’s New All-In-One PC Has An Alder Lake-H CPU

By | 22 Jul 2022

Lenovo has just announced the ThinkCentre neo 50a 24, an all-in-one desktop that combines compact, practical design with generous power thanks to a pairing of Intel CPU and GPUs.

The new all-in-one was first announced and shown off at CES 2022, alongside the neo 30a and 50s models, which have already been released.

Lenovo has fitted the 50a 24 with a 12th Gen Alder Lake-H i7 CPU and the option for an Intel discrete GPU, with Intel’s new Arc A370M GPU as a budget option. Alongside this, it is expected to feature 16GB and options for 1TB and 2TB HDD storage.

Outside of its power, the 50a 24 features a pair of 3W Harman speakers, two array mics and a 5MP retractable webcam with Windows Hello and AI Smart functionalities.

At the back there is ports for Ethernet, HDMI. 6 USB ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The display itself only maxes at 250 nits of brightness which is a tad disappointing, but it does feature touch capabilities and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification to protect your eyes.

Pricing and global availability is currently unavailable.



