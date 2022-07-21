Following several rumours that a Samsung foldable smartphone release was imminent, and the confirmation of the company’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 10th, Samsung has confirmed that the event will host the release of a new foldable device.

“The Mainstream Moment for Foldable Smartphones Is Here,” said Samsung President Dr. TM Roh in the Samsung US Newsroom yesterday. “we’re reaching the moment where foldable are widespread.”

The poster for the Samsung Unpacked confirms that a foldable device will be at the forefront of the new releases, and Roh’s post only further solidifies what’s to come.

While Samsung has not announced which phones will be released, a picture of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is present on the event’s poster, while Roh talks about the increased popularity of foldable smartphones, and mentions the world “device”, which confirms at least one phone will be unveiled.

“[Users of both the Flip and Fold] have enthusiastically embraced what we have created. Their response is our biggest motivation to push forward, and that’s why we are committed to this journey of seeking new possibilities for mobile innovation.”

“This year, we’ve made advancements in every detail and opened the new experiences enabled by these behavior-shifting devices. I am excited to see people to discover new ways to do more of the things they love with the new foldable.”

According to Roh, Samsung shipped almost 10 million foldable smartphones worldwide, an industry increases of over 300% from 2020. Samsung is also lowering the sales targets for their S22 flagship and A series devices, to focus on the sale of foldable smartphones.

The company is planning to ship 15 million units of the next generation of foldable smartphones, and 10 million for the 5th generation.