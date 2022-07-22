HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy A Series To Get Less Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A Series To Get Less Cameras

By | 22 Jul 2022

Samsung is planning to reduce the number of cameras featured on their Galaxy A series of smartphones, according to a new report by TheElec.

The new plan will affect the Galaxy A24, A34 and A54, which at this point, all sport quad-camera modules. This will drop down to triple camera setups in the future, likely removing the depth camera.

While this may seem like an immediate downgrade, the company are likely to instead focus on fitting the new models with better, more advanced cameras, as they will have extra room without the depth sensor.

The 2023 model of the A24 will boast a 50MP standard camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP camera, the A34 will have 48MP, 8MP and 5MP respective cameras whilst the A54 will have a 50MP, 5MP, 5MP setup.

There has been a growing trend in smartphone development, as many developers increase the number of cameras on their phones, something that many have called “gimmicky.”

With the Galaxy A series being the company’s best-selling models, the new change will allow Samsung to reduce costs whilst also offering a more advanced camera system at an accessible price.

The Galaxy A series now sports several premium features, with optical image stabilization (OIS) and LCD displays.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Exec Confirms New Foldable Smartphone Release
Qualcomm To Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 This Year
REVIEW: The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Is The Best Phone You Shouldn’t Buy
Smartphone Shipments Fall 9% In June Quarter
Samsung Lowers Foldable Shipment Target For 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ELAN Control Systems Upgrade Improves Home Surveillance
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/
NRL Views Hit All Time High Despite Pandemic
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/
Not Trusted TikTok Still Pulls Them In
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/
First Up We Had Foldable Smartphones, Now There’s A Foldable TV That Becomes An Expensive Metal Sculpture
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE: Regan Webb, Liquidates CI Businesses One Day, Living It Up On Pacific Island The Next
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ELAN Control Systems Upgrade Improves Home Surveillance
Latest News
/
July 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
An upgrade to ELAN’s home control systems is set to provide users with access comprehensive surveillance of any size. The...
Read More