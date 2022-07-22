Samsung is planning to reduce the number of cameras featured on their Galaxy A series of smartphones, according to a new report by TheElec.

The new plan will affect the Galaxy A24, A34 and A54, which at this point, all sport quad-camera modules. This will drop down to triple camera setups in the future, likely removing the depth camera.

While this may seem like an immediate downgrade, the company are likely to instead focus on fitting the new models with better, more advanced cameras, as they will have extra room without the depth sensor.

The 2023 model of the A24 will boast a 50MP standard camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP camera, the A34 will have 48MP, 8MP and 5MP respective cameras whilst the A54 will have a 50MP, 5MP, 5MP setup.

There has been a growing trend in smartphone development, as many developers increase the number of cameras on their phones, something that many have called “gimmicky.”

With the Galaxy A series being the company’s best-selling models, the new change will allow Samsung to reduce costs whilst also offering a more advanced camera system at an accessible price.

The Galaxy A series now sports several premium features, with optical image stabilization (OIS) and LCD displays.