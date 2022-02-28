HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC

Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC

By | 28 Feb 2022
Lenovo has rolled out a massive lineup of new products at MWC in Barcelona, including new ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, ThinkVisions, IdeaPads, tablets, and a gaming mouse.

The new ThinkPad X13s were developed with Qualcomm and Microsoft, and mark the world’s first laptop powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. The laptop will run Windows 11 Pro through a revolutionary fan-less, slimline, ultra-light design. The battery lasts 28 hours, and 5G connectivity options include mmWave3.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is powered by Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR5 memory, and optional dual SSDs providing up to 8TB.

In addition, Lenovo unveiled the new ThinkPad T16, along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 models. They feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays, FHD camera options and Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice, plus better connectivity, with Wi-Fi 6E2 and enhanced WWAN3 choices.

Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad P16s along with an updated ThinkPad P14s Gen 3, with upgraded Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T550 graphics.

There’s also been updates to its popular ThinkBook range, with the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops.

The ThinkVision M14d mobile USB-C monitor is sure to be a favourite for remote workers, weighing under 600 grams, a narrow bezel, and a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display with 2240 x 1400.

The new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop series come in both 15-inch and 16-inch models, and are custom-built for gamers, with improved thermal components for quieter gameplay, fresh chassis colors and high-performance detailing. They pair well with the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse that “delivers performance, comfort and precision for all the right moves and 80 million clicks.”

Lenovo’s new range of 2-in-1 convertible and detachable laptops include the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible laptops offered in two screen sizes (14-inch and 16-inch) with an optional Lenovo E-color pen.

The 12-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop with Windows 11 is a handy device for students and those on-the-go.

Finally, Lenovo’s huge range IdeaPad Chromebooks: The new IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (14”, 7), the 2-in-1 IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (15”, 7), and the grab-and-go IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (11”, 7).

 



