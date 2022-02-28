HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The iPhone SE 3 May Offer 5G For Under $300

The iPhone SE 3 May Offer 5G For Under $300

By | 28 Feb 2022

Apple is expected to unleash its latest budget-friendly iPhone SE next March, and pundits are suggesting the company has plans to slash the RRP in order to compete in the affordable 5G phone market.

According to the ever-reliable Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE third generation could retail for US$199, which would make it roughly A$285, plus taxes.

Specswise, the SE 3 will reportedly sport a 4.7-inch screen, and use the same A15 processor as the iPhone 13. It won’t have an OLED panel, given the price, but will have 5G connectivity.

“The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones,” according to TrendForce.

“Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Apple & Samsung Urged To Stop Shipping Products To Russia
Apple Ditch In-Screen Touch ID, Starting From IPhone 14
Siri Goes Gender Neutral
Samsung Reusing S21 Ultra OLED Material Set For S22 Ultra
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 28, 2022
/
Retail Spending Defies Omicron To Rise 1.8% In January
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
Aussie BNPL Provider Zip Buy US Competitor Sezzle
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
Panasonic Australia Launches Lumix Pro Services
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has rolled out a massive lineup of new products at MWC in Barcelona, including new ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, ThinkVisions, IdeaPads,...
Read More