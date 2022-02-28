Apple is expected to unleash its latest budget-friendly iPhone SE next March, and pundits are suggesting the company has plans to slash the RRP in order to compete in the affordable 5G phone market.

According to the ever-reliable Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE third generation could retail for US$199, which would make it roughly A$285, plus taxes.

Specswise, the SE 3 will reportedly sport a 4.7-inch screen, and use the same A15 processor as the iPhone 13. It won’t have an OLED panel, given the price, but will have 5G connectivity.

“The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones,” according to TrendForce.

“Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.”