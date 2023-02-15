Lenovo have revealed the latest in their gaming laptop range, the GeekPro G5000 series, with reports it will be positioned below the legion series.

In the past, the G5000 series was used for desktop computers, but it has now been shuffled to the gaming realm, with reports it will be affordably set between commercial consoles and game consoles.

Lenovo’s official poster reveals the GeekPro G5000 as a high-performance device, and it is expected to arrive with high-end specs and features yet still be budget-friendly.

Among the things to look forward to here are a powerful CPU, high refresh rate and dedicated graphics card.

Lenovo’s Legion series is respected for premium design and high-end performance, and the GeekPro G5000 series is being seen as a comparable but more affordable alternative.

Lenovo’s strong reputation in the field has gamers excited about this new option, which is expected to hit the market soon.