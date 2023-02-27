Lenovo has updated its range of ThinkPads, including refreshes for its Z series, X13 and 13 Yoga, new T and L-series refreshes and the business-focused E-series.

Starting with the Z-series, the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 have both been boosted with AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors, and can be configured with up to 64GB Dual Channel memory and up to 2TB of storage on a PCIe SSD.

The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (below) and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 sport sleeker narrow bezels, increasing the screen-to-body ratio, and added use-facing Dolby Audio speakers, and a new optional 5-megapixel with Infrared camera.

X13 Gen 4 can be configured with a new 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and X13 Yoga Gen 4 can be fitted with the latest 13th Generation Intel processors with Intel vPro and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

X13 Gen 4 can also be configured with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics.

The ThinkPad T series offers “incremental enhancements”, such as a new optional 5MP camera with Infrared, improved low blue light display options, including a 2.8k OLED panel option on the T14 Gen 4 and T16 Gen 2 as well as T14s Gen 4.

ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 also includes a low blue light display option, while the L14 Gen 4 and L15 Gen 4 can now be fitted with 2TB SSD storage – doubling the capacity of the previous generation.

Aimed at budget-conscious small-business operators, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 (below) and 16-inch ThinkPad E16 now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a new keyboard and larger 115mm touchpad design.

With up to the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 7030 Series Mobile Processors, the laptops can be configured with memory options up to 40GB, dual SSD storage offering up to 2TB and wireless connection via optional Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed stable wireless connection.

Finally, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor, is a 14-inch laptop, available with a FHD touchscreen, a 1.3kg weight, and upgrades including front-facing speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio, a full-functioned Type-C port, an FHD webcam option with physical shutter, and the inclusion of a dedicated mute key.

All local pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.