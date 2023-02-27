Dicker Data delivered $3.1 billion in revenue in 2022, a 25 per cent increase from the prior year.

In Australia, revenue increased by $397.3 million, up 18.4 per cent, with New Zealand revenue increasing by 68.1 per cent, to $222.6 million.

For the full year ended 31 December 2022, gross profits were up 23.2 per cent, to $283.7 million.

EBITDA was up 9.4 per cent once adjusted for one-off costs, at $129.8 million.

Operating profit before tax was $107 million, an increase of 0.9 per cent, while final profits after tax were down 0.7 per cent, to $73 million.

Average earnings per share decreased to 41.8 c, down by 1.9 per cent.

“Ongoing challenges from factors outside of our control that could not have been predicted, expected, or avoided in any meaningful way, did weigh on our final outcome for FY22,” admits CEO David Dicker (pictured below).

“Rising interest rates, inflation and other factors increased our cost of operations with no upside. Despite this, we delivered on our gross margin guidance and finished the year ahead of our competitors yet again.

“I remain optimistic about business conditions and very optimistic about our company’s ability to generate another strong result in 2023.”

Dicker Data said it focused on consolidating the customer and vendor relationships obtained through the acquisition of the Exeed and Hills businesses through 2022, adding 110 vendors across various business units.

“Despite the one-off integration costs and significantly increased wages from onboarding hundreds of new staff, we delivered an outstanding result inside of the factors we can control,” noted Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Vlad Mitnovetski.

“With the integration of both Exeed and Hills, and their associated costs, behind us, our teams are focused using the platform we have built to continue delivering for our shareholders in FY23.”

Shares are down 2.4 per cent as of midday.