Home > Latest News > Amazon Australia Sales Up 48%

Amazon Australia Sales Up 48%

By | 27 Feb 2023

Amazon Australia bucked the online marketplace downturn to deliver a 48 per cent jump in sales.

According to accounts filed with ASIC, Amazon Commercial Services posted sales of $2.63 billion during the calendar year 2022, up 47.7 per cent from 2021’s $1.78 billion.

Not surprisingly, Amazon’s online store accounted for most of this, with net sales of $1.29 billion, up from $883.3 million.

Third-party marketplace revenue rose to $316.9 from 181.7 million – representing commission revenue only.

Amazon Prime and other subscription services were up to $102.7 million, from $63.6 million.

Despite this performance, provision for income taxes of $31.2 million saw Amazon Australia post a net loss of $32.7 million.

In 2021, it posted a net loss of $25.7 million.

“In the last year alone, we doubled our operational footprint to enable faster delivery and launched free one-day delivery on eligible items for Prime members in the majority of postcodes in Sydney and Melbourne,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

During 2022, Amazon doubled its distribution space to over 330,000 square metres, and launched free one-day delivery for Prime members.



