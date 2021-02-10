Lenovo has kicked its partnership with Ducati into high gear, becoming the title partner of the motorbike manufacturer’s MotoGP team.

The deal sees the team rebranded as the Ducati Lenovo Team, and builds on Lenovo and Ducati’s three-year technology partnership that has seen the Chinese computer giant supply PCs, tablets, and servers to the team. Ducati has used Lenovo devices to rapidly adopt algorithms and racing bike technology across both its road and race bikes.

Luca Rossi, Senior Vice President of Lenovo, revved up the partnership, saying the two companies share “core values of high speed, powerful performance and relentless innovation”.

“The global motorsports market is expected to continue to grow by 10 percent annually through 2025, driven in part by the role of IT in the increasingly data-driven world of motorbike racing.

“Through Lenovo’s mission to enable intelligent transformation, we look forward to taking our technology integration to new heights and empowering Ducati’s racing team to extend MotoGP’s significance for years to come,” said Rossi.

Lenovo last year released a limited-edition Ducati notebook, the co-branded Lenovo Ducati 5 (below), which featured design elements from the Ducati Corse as well as a BIOS chime that sounded like MotoGP riders racing around a circuit.