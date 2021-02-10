HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership

Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership

By | 10 Feb 2021
,

Lenovo has kicked its partnership with Ducati into high gear, becoming the title partner of the motorbike manufacturer’s MotoGP team.

The deal sees the team rebranded as the Ducati Lenovo Team, and builds on Lenovo and Ducati’s three-year technology partnership that has seen the Chinese computer giant supply PCs, tablets, and servers to the team. Ducati has used Lenovo devices to rapidly adopt algorithms and racing bike technology across both its road and race bikes.

Luca Rossi, Senior Vice President of Lenovo, revved up the partnership, saying the two companies share “core values of high speed, powerful performance and relentless innovation”.

“The global motorsports market is expected to continue to grow by 10 percent annually through 2025, driven in part by the role of IT in the increasingly data-driven world of motorbike racing.

“Through Lenovo’s mission to enable intelligent transformation, we look forward to taking our technology integration to new heights and empowering Ducati’s racing team to extend MotoGP’s significance for years to come,” said Rossi.

Lenovo last year released a limited-edition Ducati notebook, the co-branded Lenovo Ducati 5 (below), which featured design elements from the Ducati Corse as well as a BIOS chime that sounded like MotoGP riders racing around a circuit.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Lenovo Booming Chip Shortages Not A Problem Chinese Company Claims
Notebook Sales Surge Acer Up 119% In Some Markets
Lenovo Moves To Raise Capital, Questions About Future
CES 2021: Notebook Highlights For Business, Gamers, And Home Users
CES 2021: Lenovo Backs Up Gaming Laptops With Headset, Charging Stand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Aldi Selling Uniden Dash Cam For $80 This Sat
Aldi Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
LG Calls On Oz To Develop Clearer ‘Right To Repair’ Framework
Latest News LG
/
February 10, 2021
/
Shrinking Telstra Optus Payments Boost NBN Earnings Revenues Set To Grow
Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Fitbit Adds Blood Sugar Tracking To Wearables
FitBit Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Trade show IFA is set to return in person this year, following 2020’s more limited showcase. The big European expo...
Read More