Aldi Selling Uniden Dash Cam For $80 This Sat

By | 10 Feb 2021
A Uniden dash cam will be on sale for less than $100 at Aldi this weekend, along with a sub-$200 24” FHD TV with built-in DVD player.

The Uniden IGO Cam 345 Dual Dash Camera will be selling for $79.99. Featuring 1080p video resolution and an 150° ultra-wide angle view in front, as well as a rear camera with VGA resolution and 125° wide angle view, the camera also includes night vision capability; forward collision warning system (FCWS); motion detection; a large four-inch screen; and a G sensor.

Also available will be a 24” Bauhn-branded 1080p TV with built-in DVD player and high definition tuner, which supports USB media playback and recording of live TV. A 12V car adaptor will also be included.

Both devices will be on sale this Saturday February 13, alongside a range of other equipment for driving and caravanning.

