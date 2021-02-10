LG Electronics has lodged a submission to the right to repair issues paper asking for the framework to be developed so Australian consumers are protected and manufacturers remain competitive.

The South Korean company outlined in the submission that there should be clear and consistent policies based on “harmonised and lifecycle approaches, which appreciates that repair, should not jeopardise consumer safety, and advocates for measurable standards and their development”.

“The safety of consumers is paramount and utilizing qualified, certified repairers ensures that products will be repaired to the necessary safety protocols, applicable product safety standards and occupational health and work safe requirements are met,” the submission reads.

Before the right to repair framework is formalised as legislation, LG wants further analysis and data to be completed beforehand.

LG’s Australian arm also recommends all community safety and manufacturers’ product technical data be protected in order to reduce the risk of potential counterfeit production and product safety.

“LG Electronics recommends that overall community safety and manufacturers’ product technical data are kept protected, that highly technical, complex and confidential data is not accessible where product safety and integrity may be compromised and counterfeit production is a risk,” the submission continues.

“LG Electronics endorse the use of qualified service technicians who are trained to assess, diagnose and repair LG products to meet the consumer guarantees requirements under the Australian Consumer Law. We would be concerned that Do It Yourself ‘DIY’ repairers or third party repairers would not be able to meet the requisite standards (including safety and performance).”

The right to repair issues paper was released in December last year after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg requested the Productivity Commission examine consumers ability to repair faulty goods at reasonable price.