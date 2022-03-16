Lenovo has today announced the latest members of its fast-growing ThinkPad range: the X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3, plus refreshed third generation ThinkPad L series laptops.

These follow the unveiling of the ThinkPad X1 and new Z series at CES, plus the recent ThinkPad X13s and updated T series.

The latest refreshing of the X and L series laptops include Dolby Voice, FHD cameras, Wi-Fi 6E1, 5G sub62 and 4G LTE3 wireless WAN, and battery options that allow for that balance between weight and battery life.

All models run Windows 11 Pro, with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 can be optionally powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with AMD Radeon 600M graphics, while the L series is driven by AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processors.

All ThinkPad models include 4G LTE, while the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is also available with optional 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E.

“Lenovo ThinkPad laptops continue to push the boundaries, not just through innovation breakthroughs, but in delivering extensive customer choice,” the company explains.

“One size does not fit all. Hybrid workforces and IT decision makers have different needs and requirements across a multitude of customer segments and use cases.”

Below are the details specs for each version. Pricing and Australian availability are still TBC.