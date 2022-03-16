Two of Samsung’s key mid-range smartphones have been leaked only days before the official Samsung Galaxy A event which will be held on the 17th of this month.

Renders of the A33 5G and A53 5G were posted by Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter. Furthermore, the devices specs for both were leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore with Appuals.

The A33 will make use of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a water drip notch. This is referred to by Samsung as their “Infinity-U display”.

The FHD+ panel will have a resolution of 2400×1080 (412ppi) and a 90Hz refresh rate. To protect it, the panel will be lined with Corning’ Gorilla Glass 5.

With similar specs, the A53 will have a slightly bigger 6.5-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of power, the A33 will be fitted with Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor, the same that is to be used in the A53 5G.

While currently the processor is technically unannounced, it is reported to be an octa-core CPU clocked at 2GHz and boost capabilities of 2.4GHz.

The main camera on the A33 is an impressive 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 8MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide (120° FOV) camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) Macro lens and a 2MP (f/2.2) portrait lens. The selfie camera on the front is an also impressive 13MP (f/2.2).

This compares to the higher megapixel cameras fitted to the A53, with the main being 64MP and the selfie camera being 32MP

The A33 and A53 will come with a range of photo modes too, including Single Take, Night Mode, Pro, AR Doodle, Panorama, Food, Portrait and more. For filming, both will support 4K UHD filming at 30fps, Slow-Motion in HD at 240fps and Super Slow-Motion in HD at 480fps.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G full specifications! pic.twitter.com/HJHaWLDgZl — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 5, 2022

The new phones will be fitted with a massive 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 25W charging. However, as with the entirety of their new range, wall chargers are sold separately, and customers will only be provided with a USB-C cable.

The devices will run on Android 12 OS, and is fitted with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. If will be fitted with an underdisplay fingerprint sensor, software-based facial recognition and is water resistant.

There is currently little known however about the Galaxy A73 5G, which is the top of Samsung’s mid-range lineup.

While customers will be free to choose from a range of colours including Black, Blue, Peach and White, storage options are limited. The only option for both phones is 6GB of ram and 128GB of storage.