Home > Latest News > Lenovo #1 In PC Market, Recording Fifth Straight Quarter Of Growth

Lenovo #1 In PC Market, Recording Fifth Straight Quarter Of Growth

By | 13 Jul 2021

Lenovo is once against the world’s top company when it comes to global PC shipments, enjoying its fifth straight quarter of year over year growth.

The company shipped 17.3 million PCs worldwide, with year-on-year growth of 3.6 per cent and overall market share of 24.4 per cent.

As data analyst company, Gartner notes, this consistent growth can be “attributed in part to its in-house manufacturing operation, which enables Lenovo to be in better control of component shortages, in contrast to its competitors that rely primarily on outsourcing.”

However, Lenovo’s growth of 3.6 per cent trails that of the PC market as a whole, which enjoyed a rise of 4.6 per cent.

Dell, Apple, Acer, and AUS all grew faster than the market.

As Gartner notes, the consumer PC market was “less impacted by shortages than the enterprise market, as vendors can be more flexible in the system design of consumer models, enabling workarounds for certain supply constraints.”

