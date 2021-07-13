HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Worldwide PC Shipments Slow In Second Quarter

Worldwide PC Shipments Slow In Second Quarter

By | 13 Jul 2021
,

Worldwide PC shipments rose 4.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 year-on-year, to a total of 71.6 million units.

This is according to results from Gartner, who note that while PC demand is well above pre-pandemic levels, this is a “marked deceleration in growth” compared to the record year-on-year growth of 35.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

This slowdown is, in part, due to the impact of the component shortages.

“The global semiconductor shortage and subsequent component supply constraints have extended lead time for some enterprise mobile PC models to as long as 120 days,” said Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner.

“This has led to prices increasing in the bill of materials, which vendors have passed on to end users. Moving forward, rising prices could continue to slow PC demand through the next 6 to 12 months.”

Gartner does not include Chromebooks in its traditional PC market results, however Chromebook shipments were strong in the second quarter of 2021, with combined worldwide PC/Chromebook market growing over 10 per cent year over year.

 

