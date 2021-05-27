NBA legend (and future Space Jam 2 legend) LeBron James just posted an inspirational quote to Instagram, accompanied by a photo of himself walking around the Staples Center.

The real headline, however, is that he appears to be wearing Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds. This is the first look we’ve gotten at these, and information about the specs, release date, and everything else has been kept under wraps.

The cynical side of me thinks this is less a leak, and more a sneaky endorsement, and the perfect way to reveal this new product to the world.

But maybe LeBron is just not up on embargoes. Let the speculation begin!