Boost Mobile Are The People’s Choice

By | 27 May 2021
Boost Mobile has taken out the ‘Most Recommended’ and ‘Network Reliability’ awards at Mozo’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which were announced today.

The awards are based on research conducted by IPSOS, who surveyed 3,973 consumers in March, 2021. Users were asked to nominate the various companies they use, and to rank them out of 10 across a range of factors.

Boost Mobile beat out 47 providers to win two categories.

“At Boost Mobile, we work hard to deliver great value products. To be recognised with these two Mozo People’s Choice Awards really validates how good our offers and service are for Australian consumers.” said Jason Haynes, General Manager, Boost Mobile.

“Acknowledgement from your own customers is the most valuable recognition possible so these awards are particularly meaningful to everyone at Boost Mobile. Especially when you look at the hugely competitive nature of our industry and how passionate many consumers are about their network coverage and value in mobile phone plans.

“It highlights our belief that Aussies want a fair deal, a trusted brand and access to the biggest and best mobile network. We are not slowing down and will continue to fight for the best deals with more data, more coverage, more choice – and much more to come.”

Boost operates on the 4G Telstra Mobile Retail Network.

