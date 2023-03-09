HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Mar 2023

Motorola’s Edge 40 Pro hit the market last month, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, suggesting this could be a global version of the Moto X40. This seems more certain now images of the X40 have leaked.

A video explaining leaked specs says the Moto X40, which Motorola naming conventions suggests may actually be released as Moto Edge+, has a display refresh rate of 165Hz.

The display should be 6.7″, with a 10-bit OLED panel with curved sides and a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

It will be powered by the SD 8 Gen 2 with as much as 12GB of RAM.

The battery is expected to be 4600 mAh,, with 125W fast wired charging and 15W wireless.

Leaks say the X40, so probably the X40 Pro, has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP zoom camera.

On the front is a 60MP selfie camera inside a centered punch hole.

It has stereo speakers, with Dolby Audio, and is water resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Despite this leak, there’s no word on when the Edge 40 will be released.


