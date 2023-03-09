HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Mar 2023

Netgear has teamed up with Dicker Data to increase its footprint in Australia.

Dicker Data will be the Australian distributor for Netgear’s small-to-medium business and professional AV range in the Australian market.

“I’m pleased to welcome Netgear to the Dicker Data business,” said COO, Vlad Mitnovetski.

“Dicker Data is the destination for digital transformation across multiple verticals and this new partnership will further solidify that reputation in the market. Demand for cutting-edge AV and networking solutions continues to grow as connectivity becomes increasingly essential to our lives and a key enabler to productivity.”

Netgear A/NZ senior sales director Aaron Khoo called the partnership “integral to delivering flawless Netgear AV-over-IP deployments to the Australian market”.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dicker Data to deliver the very latest in networking solutions to their extensive customer base.

“Netgear’s advanced networking technology combined with Dicker Data customer-centric approach will provide customers with unique networking solutions that are tailored to their individual needs.”


