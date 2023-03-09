HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Won’t Increase External Display For Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Won’t Increase External Display For Galaxy Z Fold5

By | 9 Mar 2023

Samsung may sell more foldables than all its competitors combined, but a new leak suggests the Korean giant may be resting on its laurels somewhat.

According to Ice Universe, a Samsung insider who has leaked accurate information in the past, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same 6.2-inch external display as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This is despite competitor phones such as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sporting large external screen, and despite Samsung’s focus on the external screen in its latest Fold4 launch.

Of course, this is merely a rumour, albeit from a reliable source, so it may not proof to be the case.

With the foldables market getting more crowded by the day, it would be unwise for Samsung to continue to make such slight incremental improvements.


405940

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy S23 Becomes part of Fortnite
Samsung Reveal Pricing & Sizes For New 2023 8K & 4K Neo QLED TV’s
Samsung Sells More Foldables Than Other Brands Combined
SmartHouse & ChannelNews On A Roll Despite Downturn
OZ Distributors Under Pressure
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
New Amazon Doorbell Adds Head-to-Toe Video
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Acer Hit With Cyberattack
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Spotify Looks Like TikTok After Revamp
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Becomes part of Fortnite
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s First Flying Bike Takes Off In Japan
Latest News
/
March 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Officially released in Japan, the world’s first flying bike is set to revolutionise transport, but at more than $840,000 you’ll...
Read More