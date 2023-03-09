Samsung may sell more foldables than all its competitors combined, but a new leak suggests the Korean giant may be resting on its laurels somewhat.

According to Ice Universe, a Samsung insider who has leaked accurate information in the past, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same 6.2-inch external display as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This is despite competitor phones such as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sporting large external screen, and despite Samsung’s focus on the external screen in its latest Fold4 launch.

Of course, this is merely a rumour, albeit from a reliable source, so it may not proof to be the case.

With the foldables market getting more crowded by the day, it would be unwise for Samsung to continue to make such slight incremental improvements.