Leaked: Lenovo’s First Gaming Smartphone

Promotional images for Lenovo’s first gaming smartphone (dubbed the ‘Lenovo Legion’) appear to have leaked online, revealing a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery, two USB-C ports and a pop-up camera.

Whilst there’s no guarantee leaked assets reveal the final product, images were provided to XDA Developers from a “trusted” source and reflect an expansion in Lenovo’s Legion gaming range towards handheld devices.

Rumours of a Legion phone have been circling for several months, with some market watchers claiming new leaks do line up with former rumblings (e.g. 90W fast charging and notchless display).

Latest leaks claim the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, and boast a 2340 x 1080 resolution with 144Hz refresh rate.

The back of the smartphone reveals a symmetrical Y-shaped design similar to the rest of Lenovo’s Legion gaming range.

Dual-cameras are also placed on the centre of the back of the phone (rather than the top), which makes sense for gamers who will hold the device horizontally.

Rather than a front camera ‘notch’, leaked assets reveal a side-pop out, which seems to permit full screen gaming for mobile gamers.

There is no confirmation on the product’s release date or pricing at this stage.

Market commentators claim it’s not unlikely that many high-tech phone releases initially slated for 2020 will be delayed till next year amidst the economic impact of coronavirus.

The news comes after Q1Y20 reported its worst demand in smartphone shipments on record according to research firm Strategy Analytics.